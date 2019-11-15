PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Cougars have dismissed two defensive backs for a violation of team rules.

KREM confirmed on Thursday that redshirt junior defensive back Daniel Isom and freshman defensive back Trey Davis had been dismissed for a violation of team rules. They had not released the specifics of what team rule the two broke.

Isom has started seven games for the Cougars this season as both a safety and a cornerback, but hasn't started the last two games.

Davis was held out for the first month and a half of the 2019 season because of questions surrounding his eligibility after his transfer from the University of Southern California. He played in the Cougars' past four games.

The loss of Isom and Davis comes as a hit to WSU's defense, which has struggled so far this year. The secondary has been one of the main issues for the Cougar defense, and both Isom and Davis were part of the secondary.

RELATED: WSU students ask for stricter alcohol rules following fraternity member's death

RELATED: 'Sam was a beautiful spark of light': Family remembers WSU student who died at fraternity

RELATED: WSU looks to get one win closer to bowl eligibility with Stanford game

RELATED: Pac-12 admits to officiating error in WSU's game against Cal