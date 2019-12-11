PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police identified the student who died at a Washington State University fraternity chapter overnight on Tuesday.

Chief Gary Jenkins identified the student as freshman Samuel Martinez, 19, of Bellevue.

Pullman Police Operations Commander Jake Opgenorth said Martinez was found unconscious and not breathing at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Medics later determined he was dead.

The fraternity, like all Greek houses at WSU, is off-campus.

The police department is investigating the death with cooperation from the university and the ATO fraternity.

All fraternity and sorority events at Washington State University have been suspended after Martinez died at the fraternity on Tuesday. Pullman police said the death may be alcohol-related.

"In response to this situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an immediate suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester," WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said in a press release.

The WSU Interfraternity Council released a statement about the death of Martinez, stating in part that while the investigation into the circumstances continues, the IFC instituted an interim suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester.

A preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related, Opgenorth said. The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official manner and cause of death.

Students are being offered support and counseling on campus.

ATO Nationals issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon, saying:

"Alpha Tau Omega mourns the death of a member who passed away overnight. The chapter is working with local officials and university administrators in their investigation. Counselors are on site offering assistance and support. The National Fraternity will have a team on site today to work with chapter members and assist the University and law enforcement as needed."

Past incidents at WSU student fraternities

In October 2016, a 21-year-old WSU student was found dead inside of a bedroom at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house. The Whitman County coroner determined the death was a result of acute intoxication from a combination of methadone and alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax.

Fraternities at WSU have had many incidents involving alcohol over the years. Students have been injured after drunkenly falling out of windows, others have been hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and there have been allegations of date rape.

Second death at U.S. fraternity in past week

This is the second death at an American university fraternity in the past week.

On Tuesday morning, CBS reported that 14 fraternities at San Diego State University are under suspension after the death of a 19-year-old freshman. The student, Dylan Hernandez, died at a frat party last week.

University officials have not released the cause of Hernandez's hospitalization or death, but said there is evidence that a fraternity may have been engaged in "possible misconduct," according to CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas.