PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football’s chances to secure a bowl game are dwindling.

The Cougs need two wins in the final three regular season games to do it. The first of those three is against Stanford this Saturday inside Martin Stadium.

COUGS NEED TOUGHNESS

Head coach Mike Leach said Washington State needs to be tougher if they are going to close out the season strong.

“Any time any one of these guys thinks they are a leader, they fall on their face," Leach said. "You look around and they are fat, dumb, happy guys that have a certain amount of self-satisfaction. We're very delicate mentally as far as getting really happy with some previous play, some previous game or previous series. We want to get happy and cruise. Right now we have a bunch of cruisers around here."

STANFORD OFFENSE VS. WSU DEFENSE

Stanford is a physical team, but statistically they are the second worst offense in the Pac-12.

Stanford is second worst in points per game and in yards per game.

Washington State just played the worst offense in the Pac-12, which is Cal. However, the Cougs lost that game and let up some chunk plays to the Golden Bears.

Leach wasn’t happy with the Cougs' defense in that performance. He’s less worried with Stanford’s offense and more focused on his own team.

“We had guys that came to our sideline with excuses on why they didn't cover their man," Leach said about the game against Cal. "Be in your gap, chase the football. All three of those things, we didn't do any of those three things. We didn't run to the ball and we didn't play with low pads."

ANOTHER BIG GAME COMING FOR BRANDON ARCONADO?

On offense, Washington State shouldn’t have much to worry about.

Stanford is middle of the pack in the Pac-12 when it comes to pass defense.

That might pave the way for another 100 yard receiving game for Brandon Arconado. He already has five of those this season.

WSU’s single season record is seven games.

“His reliability quotient is probably higher than everyone else on the team because he's a reliable person," Leach said. "He's where he is supposed to be when he's supposed to be there. That overcomes a lot of ability. We have some guys with ability, but not as reliable as him."

GAME TIME

Washington State hosts Stanford inside Martin Stadium On November 16 at 1:30 p.m. The game will also air on Pac-12 Network.

RELATED: Gonzaga stays at No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll

RELATED: Pac-12 admits to officiating error in WSU's game against Cal

RELATED: Modster has 4 touchdowns in return, Cal holds off WSU 33-20