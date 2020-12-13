Pac-12 announces WSU will play Utah in week seven matchup

The game will be on Dec. 19 and will be played in Salt Lake City.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 announced on Sunday that Washington State and Utah will play against each other in week seven.

The team the Cougs would play to wrap up Pac-12 play was previously undetermined, but the game was set for Dec. 19. The Cougs will play Utah in Salt Lake City.

WSU is coming off a canceled game against Cal this past Saturday. A player on the Golden Bears tested positive for coronavirus less than two hours before kickoff, which resulted in more players put into isolation due to contact tracing protocols. Cal didn't have enough scholarship players to compete.

Utah is coming off a 38-21 road win against No. 21 Colorado.

WSU is 9-8 all-time against Utah. The teams played last season at Utah and the Cougs lost 38-13. WSU won the season prior 28-24 in Pullman.

Kickoff for this game will be at 10:30 a.m. and will air on FS1.