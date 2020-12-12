WSU's game against Cal canceled due to positive COVID-19 test on Cal's team

The Golden Bears did not have enough scholarship players to compete because several were put into isolation due to COVID-19 policies.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State's football game against California on Saturday was canceled less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

The Pac-12 Conference announced the reason the game was called off was due to a positive coronavirus test on Cal's team. Other student-athletes then had to be put into isolation for contact tracing policies. The Golden Bears did not have enough scholarship players to compete as a result.

This is the third canceled game for Washington State this season. The team couldn't play against Stanford and Washington as they didn't have enough scholarship players to play, in part to coronavirus cases on the Cougs.

WSU is coming off a 38-13 loss to USC last week.

Cougs running back Max Borghi was expected to play in this game for his season debut. The team posted a picture of the selected preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year's jersey in the locker room prior to the game. Borghi commented on the post, "LETS GO!!!!!" He had not played this season due to an injury,