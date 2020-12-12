Washington State football players play in snow after game canceled gainst Cal

The Cougs found some positivity in a dull moment.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After Washington State's football game got canceled against Cal on Saturday, the Cougs found a way to find some positivity in a dull moment.

The game was called off just hours before kickoff as a player tested positive for coronavirus on Cal's team, which sent other players on the Golden Bears' team into isolation.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate news, some WSU players decided not to let it get them down. They went onto the practice field and played in the snow. They had snowball fights and built a snowman.

WSU's starting quarterback Jayden de Laura was in on the fun. He tweeted that it was the first snowman he ever made. He's from Hawaii.

The Cougs' next game will be next Saturday. Their opponent is not yet determined, but will likely be against a Pac-12 South division team.