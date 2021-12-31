El Dorado High School Band to sub in for Washington State at Sun Bowl

The band took their winter break to learn the songs, including the Jaws theme that has become a staple at Martin Stadium.

EL PASO, Texas — As the Cougs get ready to take on Central Michigan at this year’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, the El Dorado High School band will take to the stands to provide WSU with its classic fight songs during the game.

WSU Jaws coming atcha!! Join us tomorrow for the @TonyTheTigerSB where the @EDAztecs_HS Band, Flags, and Dance team will represent the @WSUCougars Band! Kick Off 10:00 am #TeamSISD #SISDFineArts pic.twitter.com/0uUHcImPRh — SISD Fine Arts (@SISD_FineArts) December 30, 2021

To donate to the band, email their Paypal at edhband3347@yahoo.com, @edhs20 or mail in your donation to El Dorado Band Boosters at P.O. Box 961193, El Paso, TX, 79996.