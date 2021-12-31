El Dorado High School Band to sub in for Washington State at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas — As the Cougs get ready to take on Central Michigan at this year’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, the El Dorado High School band will take to the stands to provide WSU with its classic fight songs during the game.
The band took their winter break to learn the songs, including the Jaws theme that has become a staple at Martin Stadium.
To donate to the band, email their Paypal at edhband3347@yahoo.com, @edhs20 or mail in your donation to El Dorado Band Boosters at P.O. Box 961193, El Paso, TX, 79996.
This year’s Sun Bowl will kick off on KREM 2 at 9 a.m. following our GoCougs! Sun Bowl Special at 8 a.m. Click here for an in-depth analysis of what WSU has to do to beat Central Michigan at today’s game.