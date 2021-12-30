How to watch WSU vs. Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl on KREM 2 this Friday

The game will be air on KREM 2 at 9:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

EL PASO, Texas — The WSU Cougars will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at this year’s Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to the game, KREM 2 will be showing a Sun Bowl special that will begin at 8 a.m. Brenna Greene and Travis Green will be in El Paso, Texas to break down how the Cougars can beat Central Michigan and more. You can watch the Go Cougs! Sun Bowl special on KREM 2, our mobile app or KREM.com, or stream it live on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

The special will roll right into much anticipated game against the Chippewas, which has hung in balance for quite some time due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 outbreaks among teams in the Pac-12.

The Cougars were originally slotted to play the Miami Hurricanes for the Sun Bowl before a COVID-19 outbreak forced Miami to withdraw. Central Michigan faced a similar scenario, as their Arizona Bowl opponent, Boise State, had to withdraw for the same reason.

WSU’s last Sun Bowl appearance was in 2015 where they defeated Miami 20-14. Their last bowl appearance was the 2018 Alamo Bowl where they inched by Iowa State 28-26.