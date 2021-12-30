'We always support our team': one Cougar fan says after plans for El Paso get cancelled

Some WSU alumni, parents and fans made plans to go to the Sun Bowl at the start of the season, but when the game rolled around, weather and COVID-19 had other plans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "We were so excited to go to El Paso," Jennifer Korten, 1986 WSU alumna said. "We were so excited we actually bought our plane tickets before the game was even announced."

Korten, along with other die hard Cougar fans, made early plans to support their team down at the Sun Bowl.

However, weather and short staffing due to COVID-19 cancelled flights across the U.S., including Korten's.

"We were supposed to fly out today at 2 but we got a notification almost 24 hours before saying our flight was cancelled."

She said while she was disappointed about not being able to make the game, she tried to consider the positives.

"If we got down there that'd be great, but my husband needs to get back for work on Monday and with everything getting delayed and cancelled at the airports, there was a chance we wouldn't be able to make it back Sunday," Korten said. "We didn't want to take the chance."

Korten and her husband are season ticket holders. Now, they're considering how to celebrate their favorite team from home.

"We'll probably watch the game with my brother and his wife," Korten said.