Idaho looks to build momentum against No. 2 Sacramento State

It will be a battle of a pair of teams unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play this Saturday.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are the talk of the town and for good reason.

The Vandals improved to a perfect 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play after scoring 42 unanswered points in a win over Portland State.

With the win, Idaho jumped to No. 14 in the latest FCS Stats Perform Rankings. With the FCS playoffs right around the corner, the Vandals are right where they want to be.

"We're in a good position, man! I haven't done all the math, maybe another team controls their own destiny too, but probably not. I think there's three undefeated teams, so nine teams have a loss. So, it's good to be one of those three teams this week," said Idaho head coach Jason Eck in his weekly press conference.

This week, it's as tough of a matchup as you can get. Idaho is on the road facing an undefeated and No. 2 ranked Sacramento State team that is coming off a win over then No. 7 Montana 31-24 in overtime.

"As big of a game as this is for us, it's just as big of a game for Sac State," said Eck. "It's two undefeated teams, so it's not 'I don't think that this is a game we're gonna want more than they do' or anything. I mean, they're gonna want this one bad too!"

Sacramento State has a high powered offense that has scored over 50 points three times this season. Running back, Cameron Skattebo has ran for 312 yards in the past two games.

But, regardless of the opponent, coach Eck says the Vandals just need to be the best version of themselves to leave Sacramento with a win.

"There's always a few guys on film every week that you kind of, you know, watch and you're like, 'man, he's a good player. You wished you had a guy like him on your team' and he's certainly one of those guys," said Eck on Skattebo.

"I think our team has the confidence that when we play well we're gonna have success. You know, we haven't had a lot of times this year where we're doing the right things and people are stuffing us," said Eck. "But we got to execute. We gotta play really hard."

No. 14 Idaho at No. 2 Sacramento State kicks off at 6 p.m. this Saturday. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

