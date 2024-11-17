No. 17/24 Idaho football is looking to continue its recent Big Sky Conference success this Saturday against Portland State

Vandals are looking to get to 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play for the first time since 1994.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho football team is 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play for the first time since 2004 following a stunning 30-23 victory over No. 3/2 Montana on Saturday in Missoula.

The victory brought the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999. Now, Idaho is hoping to get to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1994 on Saturday when the Vandals take on Portland State.

"We just need to keep focusing on the behaviors that are leading to the success we are having on the field and continuing to do those behaviors. The message to the team tonight is, 'Now is not the time to feel good about ourselves and pat ourselves on the back, we need to keep stepping up,'" Idaho head coach Jason Eck said.

Two Idaho players were honored today for their play against Montana. Junior wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named the FCS player of the week and redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was named Big Sky co-offensive player of the week.

Hatten was terrific on Saturday as he finished with nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

"Hayden played very well. He has great hands. He has as good of hands as anybody I have seen in FCS football since Cooper Kupp. He makes a lot of plays one on one and has great body control. He is always open because even if they have good coverage on him, he can always go up and get the ball," Eck said.

The Vandals return home to the Kibbie Dome on Saturday to face Portland State and Coach Eck is expecting a big crowd following his team being ranked for the first time since the spring of 2021.

"It's fun for fans when they can really make an impact in the game and they come in with the mindset that they are going to be an active participant and make a difference. I am hoping our fans can do that this weekend and make the Kibbie Dome a tough place to play," Eck said.

Idaho and Portland State are set to kick off at noon on Saturday in Moscow. We will have full highlights and postgame reaction on KREM 2 News Saturday evening.

