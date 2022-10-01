x
University of Idaho

Idaho Football defeats Northern Colorado 55-35

Vandals steamroll Northern Colorado in the second half, Elisha Cummings scores three touchdowns in the win.
Credit: KREM

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals trailed two different times in the first half, but regained their lead both times before pulling away in the second half to defeat Northern Colorado 55-35.

Gevani McCoy threw for four touchdowns. Elisha Cummings had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to pace the Vandals offense.

Both Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson had over 100 yards receiving in a terrific offensive showing from Coach Eck's team. Kicker Ricardo Chavez stayed perfect on the season with two made field goals.

The Vandals outscored Northern Colorado 31-15 in the second half and the defense forced two turnovers that led to 14 points for Idaho.

Idaho moves to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Sky conference play. The Vandals have a bye next week before heading to Missoula for a big matchup with the Montana Grizzlies on October 15th.

