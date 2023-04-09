WSU prepares to face No. 19 Wisconsin in home opener

Coach Dickert hopes to clean up mistakes from game one, emphasize run on both sides in home opener.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Following a 50-24 demolition of Colorado State, the WSU football team is preparing for a tough test against No. 19 Wisconsin in the home opener.

Despite the challenge ahead, WSU head coach Jake Dickert believes his team has earned this opportunity to play a big game at home in primetime.

"You come to this school to push yourself and you want to be a part of a program where these games matter. You create opportunities for yourself and you do so as a team. I know it is early in the season, but what an opportunity," Dickert said.

Coach Dickert has put an emphasis on finishing games all fall camp long, so he was less than enthused watching tape of Saturday's fourth quarter, where the Cougs surrendered 21 points.

"When you get casual, bad things happen. We went out there and looked at the scoreboard, thought it looked great and we relaxed. Relaxing is not a finishing attitude, so we will learn from that," Dickert said.

Heading into this matchup with the Badgers, Dickert believes the run game on both sides could be a major determining factor in Saturday's outcome.

"We have to be able to run the ball more efficiently than we did last week, that is probably the biggest takeaway on offense. We have to be able to move people and play fast and aggressive. On the other side, I'm not sure there are two better tailbacks on the same team in the country than what Wisconsin has with Braelon Allen and number one (Chez Mellusi). It is going to take a very disciplined, well-executed game to win because they will not beat themselves," Dickert said.

The Cougs are also planning on honoring late head coach Mike Leach with several tributes on Saturday evening.

"I don't directly know nor have ever come across Coach Leach, but I have had the opportunity to talk to a bunch of coaches and former players in our program. The impact Coach made on their lives and listening to their stories, if people talk about me that way when I am done coaching, I have been successful. Coach Leach made us believe that we could win again here at Washington State," Dickert said.

The Cougs and Badgers will kick it off at 4:30 pm on Saturday evening. You can catch the game on ABC.

