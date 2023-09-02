WSU offense shines in 50-24 drubbing of Colorado State

Cameron Ward threw for 451 yards and three touchdowns, Lincoln Victor had 168 yards receiving in the win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was not perfect, but it was dominant. The Washington State Cougars went into Fort Collins and dropped 50 points on the Rams in a 50-24 beatdown in the season opener.

Cameron Ward threw for 451 yards and three touchdowns, he also added a rushing touchdown. It was the first time a WSU quarterback has thrown for over 400 yards since Anthony Gordon in 2019.

Senior leader, wide receiver Lincoln Victor had the game of his life. The Hawaiian hauled in 11 receptions for 168 yards.

Backup quarterback John Mateer found paydirt for the first time in his collegiate career on a rushing touchdown and added another at the very end of the game.

Jaden Hicks had a pick six and WSU's defense held the Rams to just three points in the first three quarters.

However, it was not all great for WSU.

Ward fumbled without being touched and later overthrew a wide open Billy Riviere in the end zone, which led to a turnover on downs.

The WSU defense looked inpenetrable for much of the game, but allowed two passing touchdowns late to CSU backup quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

The Cougs also allowed a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to Kobe Johnson.

Overall, it was a strong first showing by both new coordinators. Cam Ward looked comfortable in Ben Arbuckle's offense and Jeff Schmedding's defense was stout for three quarters.

Head Coach Jake Dickert made a point of finishing strong in the fourth quarter throughout camp, but the Cougs and Rams scored 21 points apiece in the fourth quarter.

There will certainly be areas for improvement on film, but overall, it was a strong first showing from the Cougs in their last season in the PAC-12 as we know it.