WSU Board of Regents to hold 'special meeting' on August 11

The Board of Regents were previously not scheduled to meet until September 14.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Board of Regents announced they are holding a special meeting on Friday, August 11. The Board of Regents were previously not scheduled to meet until September 14.

The meeting comes days after several Pac-12 members announced they will be leaving the conference in order to take spots in either the Big 12 and Big 10.

On Wednesday, Washington State Athletic Director, Pat Chun held media availability for the first time since the turmoil in the conference. Chun said, "Washington State will continue to be a national brand. Because unlike most of the schools around the country, we've actually earned it through the work of all our student athletes and all of our alums around the world."

On August 7, the WSU Board of Regents chair, Lisa Schaurer released a statement saying she was "stunned" by the decisions of Washington and Oregon to leave the Pac-12 Conference.

Schauer said "no one on the WSU team is to blame" over the fractured state of the Pac-12, which saw Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Utah depart for the Big 12 Conference in addition to the moves by UW and Oregon to the Big Ten.

With the University of Washington's departure for the Big Ten, it has left the future of the 123-year-old rivalry in limbo. Many have speculated it could be the end of the Apple Cup. Without a clear future, Chun didn't look too far forward, but he did address the idea that it could no longer be played in Pullman.

"I'm not doing any hypothesis about what could be. Whenever that point comes into time, we'll make decisions based on what's best for Washington State plain and simple. I don't see not playing the Apple Cup in Pullman not being the best," said Chun. "I don't see how that would ever be a good decision for Washington State."