'Unlike most of the schools around the country, we've actually earned it' | Pat Chun addresses WSU's future

For the first time since Friday's Pac-12 Conference exodus, Athletic Director Pat Chun spoke publicly about Washington State athletics' future.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun did not pull punches today when addressing the Pac-12's collapse.

"The last couple weeks was a culmination of years of failed leadership, failed vision, failed implementation. It isn't one singular thing that led to the destruction of the Pac-12 as we know it. It was a bunch of decisions and you know, failed strategies that put us in this place," said Chun.

"The reality is, you know, where we sit today is that is an unknown but there is a place for Washington State and we will get there," said Chun.

Chun says the focus is on staying in a power five conference.

"I think President Schultz has been very clear, we're committed we are power five school, our performance indicates that we are a power five school, we're going to do our best to continue to compete at that level.," said Chun. "That's really our goal is going forward."

With the University of Washington's departure for the Big Ten, it has left the future of the 123-year-old rivalry in limbo. Many have speculated it could be the end of the Apple Cup. Without a clear future, Chun didn't look too far forward, but he did address the idea that it could no longer be played in Pullman.

"I'm not doing any hypothesis about what could be. Whenever that point comes into time, we'll make decisions based on what's best for Washington State plain and simple. I don't see not playing the Apple Cup in Pullman not being the best," said Chun. "I don't see how that would ever be a good decision for Washington State."

To end Wednesday's press conference, Chun doubled-down that WSU will find its way.

"Washington State will continue to be a national brand. Because unlike most of the schools around the country, we've actually earned it through the work of all our student athletes and all of our alums around the world."

