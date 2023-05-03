WSU extends Kamie Ethridge through 2028-29 season

Kamie Ethridge has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in Pullman through the 2028-2029 season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Athletics announced Wednesday that women's basketball head coach Kamie Ethridge had signed a one-year contract extension to remain in Pullman through the 2028-2029 season.

This comes after a historic season for the Cougs under Ethridge where WSU won its first Pac-12 title in any female team sport by winning the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Las Vegas.

"I am sincerely honored to have signed a contract extension that will allow me to lead the Cougar women's basketball program for years to come," said Ethridge in a press release from Washington State. "I want to thank WSU President Kirk Shultz, Athletic Director Pat Chun, and Deputy Athletic Director Anne McCoy for their undeterred support, and for their vision regarding the potential of this program to become nationally competitive. Their firm commitment to providing an elite network of support services for our student-athletes is allowing us to attract student-athletes with exciting-to-watch talent, exceptional character, and the highest of aspirations!"

Since taking over in Pullman, Ethridge has led Washington State to the 2023 Pac-12 Championship, made three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022, 2023), and set program records for most wins in a regular season with 23 victories in 2022-23, breaking the 44-year-old single-season program record of 21 wins set by the 1978-79 team.

The Cougs made their first appearance in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll in school history during the 2020-21 season reaching a ranking of No. 25 in the Jan. 12, 2021, AP Top-25 Poll.

After the historic 2022-23 season, Ethridge earned National Coach of the Year honors from The Athletic, making Ethridge the first WSU women's basketball head coach to be named a National Coach of the Year by any National publication.

"This past year of my WSU tenure unleashed historic achievements and thrilling emotions," expressed Ethridge. "Winning our first-ever Pac-12 Championship has validated the program as one of the nation's best! As we work to qualify for a fourth-straight NCAA Tournament and compete for a second Pac-12 Championship, it is essential that we elevate our home attendance to new levels as well! It is crucial that the WSU and Pullman community help us in our efforts to rise to new heights in the Pac-12 Conference and national attendance! Six of our Pac-12 women's programs average over 3,500 fans per game. Our challenge WSU, Pullman, and all of COUG Nation, is to become the seventh."

Ethridge has compiled a 74-75 overall record through five seasons at Washington State.

