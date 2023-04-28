WSU's Daiyan Henley selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 85th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Henley was a star on WSU's defense in 2022 after transferring from Nevada.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley has been selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd pick (85th overall) in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Henley, a transfer from Nevada, became a star in his short time in Pullman. The 6'2" 232-pound linebacker became the first Butkus Award finalist in program history.

He started in all 12 games for the Cougs in 2022, recording 106 tackles (second-most in the Pac-12), 12 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Henley's biggest game in the Crimson and Gray came in a 38-7 win over Colorado State, where he made a career-high 13 tackles, three sacks and forced two fumbles. The big game earned Henley the Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.

Henley rose up the draft boards after his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash.