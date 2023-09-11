No. 23 Washington State coming off big win over Wisconsin, turns attention to Northern Colorado

The win earned the Cougs a top 25 ranking with WSU sitting at No. 23 in the country. It also earned Ron Stone Jr. Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State is coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, upsetting then No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22 on Saturday in Pullman.

The win earned the Cougs a top 25 ranking with WSU sitting at No. 23 in the country. It also earned Ron Stone Jr. Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after forcing two fumbles on a pair of sacks.

There's a lot to be happy about in Pullman, Washington.

"It means a lot to me, and means a lot to all of us. And it just came out a certain way and it was authentic and it was raw, but it's real. You know, and I think everyone knew the moment," WSU head coach Jake Dickert said on WSU's win over Wisconsin at his weekly Monday press conference.

"Last year, unfortunately, that win at Wisconsin kind of peaked our season. Okay, we want this to be the starting point of where we can go. And obviously, we know how hard the Pac-12 is. so it's going to be a weekly challenge," Dickert said.

Now that all of the celebration is wrapped up. It's time to look forward to this week's matchup. The Cougs are set to host Northern Colorado, a team they are heavy favorites to beat.

"You know, after a big win, are you still hungry? Are you full? I know I digested that win and I'm starving again," Dickert said. "So, they need to be the same way. And that's what good teams do. And like I said this is another step in our journey and we need to make sure we take it that way."

During Jake Dickert's game week press conference he provided an update on the roster for this week. The team will be without wide receiver DT Sheffield going forward. The Northwest Mississippi CC transfer has decided to leave the team. According to Dickert, "That is his decision and his decision only."

WSU will also be without defensive lineman Quinn Roff for the foreseeable future, he will undergo an MRI on a left arm injury he suffered in the win over Wisconsin.

Washington State is set to host Northern Colorado at Martin Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.

