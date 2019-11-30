SEATTLE — After the Cougar's seventh Apple Cup loss in a row. Mike Leach's frustration with the result reached a boiling point following a question from a reporter.

The Huskies won with a 31-13 win.

The Spokesman Review's John Blanchette asked Leach if he was supposed to beat teams with larger recruiting classes, and Leach responded by lashing out, both at the question and at the negative press he's received in the past.

"You know you run your mouth in your little column and stuff like some sanctimonious troll..." Leach said. "You're gonna write some nasty stuff anyway like you always do... you can live your little meager life in your little hole and write nasty things and if that makes you feel even you go right ahead."

Watch the full video to hear Leach's entire comment.

