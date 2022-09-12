Henley opts-out as WSU preps for Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Washington State will be without First Team All-Pac-12 linebacker Daiyan Henley in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Jake Dickert will assume defensive play calling duties.

PULLMAN, Wash. — You'd likely have to search far and wide to find anybody with a busier past week than Washington State head coach Jake Dickert as his Cougars prepare for the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles bowl.

He's been out recruiting and trying to fill coaching vacancies all with an early December 17th bowl game looming.

"Those are things we're trying to navigate on the fly. I mean, as we're down there, you know, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday night, I'm gonna be out on the road. I mean, it's gonna be incredible to be flying in and out of LAX and still being in people's homes and trying to balance both things," said Dickert. "So, I know this, when December 22nd comes, I'm not moving from the couch."

This is the first time Jake Dickert has addressed the media since the team found out it will be playing in the LA Bowl.

Some big news from the press conference regarding First Team All-Pac-12 linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be suiting up for the game.

"Daiyan's gonna be helping me coach the bowl game. So he's a new assistant linebackers coach, I'm excited about that journey," said Dickert. "You know, he's played against the Mountain West a million times, you know, so he's gonna kind of go through the process. He's going to be down there with the team. You know, he's still a main leader on the team. I'm excited for this kind of next phase and then finishing off and then watching him, you know, be professional."

With the departure of defensive coordinator Brian Ward to Arizona State, Jake Dickert will step in and take over the defensive play calling duties.

"I mean he's done it before, so I'm sure he could do it again," said redshirt junior edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. with a laugh.

"I get a chance to call plays again. You know, so for the bowl game, I'm gonna be calling plays for the defense. You know, I got my first practice back as a linebackers coach today in my belt. If you see me smiling from ear to ear, because I love coaching," said Dickert.

For the Cougs that are suiting up, they'd love nothing more than to get a win.

"Well, I feel like as a team, we need to get this win. We deserve it. You know, what better way to go out a season than beating Mountain West Champs," said sophomore quarterback Cam Ward.

"We didn't get to send our seniors out perfectly on senior night, so we give them another opportunity to go out as champions," said Stone Jr.