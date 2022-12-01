Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy captures Jerry Rice Award for top Freshman in FCS

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy beat out 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award given to the top freshman in FCS football.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was selected as the winner of the Jerry Rice Award, the award given to the top freshman in FCS football.

McCoy was one of five quarterbacks in the running for the award and beat out 25 other finalists. He dominated the vote with 203 total points, including 31 first-place votes.

McCoy will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

The Vandals signal-caller finished a superb first season under center in Moscow leading all freshmen with 25 passing touchdowns, a 168.4 passer rating, and a 68% completion percentage. He also finished second among freshmen with 2,376 passing yards despite missing the season finale at Idaho State. McCoy protected that ball as well, throwing just five interceptions all regular season.

🚨BREAKING!🚨@FCS_STATS has named Gevani McCoy the 2022 Jerry Rice Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/zJSpRii6M7 — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) December 7, 2022

"We are extremely proud of Vani's development," Vandals Head Coach Jason Eck said in a written statement. "He was a catalyst for our offense that kept improving all year. He is a tremendous leader who plays with great emotional stability."

McCoy was the only freshman quarterback to lead his team to the FCS playoffs.

In the playoffs, McCoy completed 19-of-26 passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Vandals nail-biting first-round loss to Southeastern Louisiana 45-42.

McCoy winning the Jerry Rice Award is quite the feat as he started fall camp as the third-string quarterback.

Redshirt Freshman Gevani McCoy will start at quarterback for the Vandals tonight against WSU.



A bit of a dark horse to win the starting QB job for game one. SDST transfer J’Bore Gibbs and RS Fr. CJ Jordan were the front runners at the start of camp. #BattleOfThePalouse — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) September 4, 2022

He eventually won the starting job for the Vandals season opener against Washington State in the Battle of the Palouse rivalry where McCoy threw for 212 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in an impressive first game of the Jason Eck era where the Vandals narrowly lost to the Cougars 24-17.

The now Jerry Rice Award-winning quarterback is poised to return to Moscow for the 2023 season where the Vandals return many key starters.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.