Idaho Vandals' season comes to an end following 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana

Idaho Vandals lose in the first round of the FCS Playoffs to Southeastern Louisiana 45-42.

HAMMOND, Louisiana — After a hard-fought back-and-forth between both teams, the Idaho Vandals came up just short against SE Louisiana, bringing their season to an end.

SE Louisiana quarterback Cephus Johnson III threw 208 yards to put the Lions on top 45-42. Johnson III and running back Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for a combined 110-yards and 4-touchdowns.

Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy threw for 343 yards with 2-touchdowns.

In the very beginning of the fourth-quarter, Johnson III rushed for 25 yards and shook Vandals defenders to extend the Lions' lead to 30-21.

On the following kickoff, Jermaine Jackson took it all the way back to help the Vandals close the lead to 31-28.

On the next possession, McCoy threw deep 34-yard pass to Hatten, putting the Vandals up 35-31.

The Lions had an immediate response thanks to a trick play and quick run from the 1-yard line by Washington Jr. to make the game 38-35.

With four minutes left in the 4th, Zy Alexander picked off McCoy for a pick-six, helping boost the Lions ahead 45-35.

McCoy responded quickly, throwing deep to Jermaine Jackson for a 70-yard trip to the end-zone, putting the Vandals within striking distance 45-42.

However, after getting a stop and driving down the field, Vandals kicker Ricardo Chavez's 39- yard attempt was no good, sending the Vandals packing as the Lions look ahead to take on Samford.

