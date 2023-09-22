Alaska Airlines debuts new Washington State University themed plane

The Washington State University plane will arrive in Pullman on Saturday ahead of the Cougs game against the Oregon State Beavers.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Go Cougs! This fall, Alaska Airlines is bringing two new aircraft into their fleet with fresh paint highlighting Washington’s largest universities, Washington State University and the University of Washington.

“The new Go Cougs aircraft celebrates the productive partnership between Washington State University and Alaska Airlines,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “We are proud to have Alaska Airlines as a continued supporter of our educational programs and research pursuits, particularly in the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuels. Together, we will help transform the future of air travel across the state, region, and world.”

This is the third version of planes dedicated to the universities. The plane’s, tail number #N661QX (“Go Cougs”) will be flown by Horizon Air, Alaska Airlines’ sister carrier. These college-themed planes are another way fans can celebrate their school spirit year-round.

"Since launching our first university-themed livery almost 20 years ago, we know that few things get local fans as excited as seeing their school’s colors on the side of the hometown airlines’ airplanes," said Joe Sprague, Horizon Air president.

The University of Washington's plane can be seen below.

