Education

WSU Academic Student Employees Union files 'unfair labor' suit against university

The union claims the university isn't negotiating properly over health insurance and other matters that formed the union in the first place.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University (WSU) Academic Student Employees Union is filing an "unfair labor practice" suit against the university

The union claims the university isn't negotiating properly over health insurance, affordable healthcare being one of the reasons the union was formed in the first place.

Bargaining began back in February. The union claims it also hasn't reached an agreement with the university on wages and student fees.

"Admin’s failure to bargain with us over healthcare, a benefit that so desperately needs improvement and is so deeply important to many ASEs, is completely unacceptable," the union said in a statement. "We chose to form a union precisely to ensure that these decisions get made through negotiation with us, not presented to us as a foregone conclusion. 

To learn more about the suit, click here.

Idaho education board says new West Bonner School District superintendent can not legally be in position

