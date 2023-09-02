EWU football drops opener 35-10 to North Dakota State

Bison outrush Eags 337 to 72 and hold the ball for over 30 minutes in commanding victory.

MINNEAPOLIS — Eastern Washington had trouble slowing down the potent North Dakota State rushing attack in a 35-10 season opening loss.

The Bison opened up a 14 point lead less than eight minutes into the game and the Eags were never able to catch up.

North Dakota State running back TaMerik Williams broke a couple of EWU arm tackles on a 54 yard touchdown run to open up the 14-0 lead, in a play that was a carbon copy of some of last year's tackling issues.

The Eags bounced back late in the first quarter as Coach Best gambled by going for it on fourth and eight in NDSU territory. Kekoa Visperas hit Nolan Ulm for a 34 yard touchdown to cut the deficit to seven.

In the second quarter, NDSU quarterback Cole Payton broke a 70 yard run for a touchdown, but other than that, the EWU defense stood up for a majority of the second and third quarters, but the offense was unable to crack the scoreboard.

The Bison ended up rushing for a gaudy 337 yards in the victory.

A bright spot for Eastern Washington was backup quarterback and Swiss Army knife, Michael Wortham.

Wortham rushed for 41 yards on five attempts and had a beautiful sideline catch downfield as well.

Visperas finished 23 of 39 for 266 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The offensive line had trouble keeping the pocket clean at times. NDSU had two sacks and five quarterback hurries on the day.

Efton Chism had seven catches for 74 yards to lead the EWU receivers.