EWU defense dominates final scrimmage of fall camp

Starters do not play as reserve offense fails to get in the end zone.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington's primary starters watched from the sideline for the final scrimmage of fall camp.

The Eagle defensive reserves balled out and dominated the offense for the duration of the scrimmage.

The offense was able to muster just three points on the day as there were several dropped passes and a stalwart defensive effort kept the running game in check as well.

"I do not think we did enough on offense to be ready for the opportunities we knew were going to be presented today. We dropped too many balls and did not line up correctly too many times," head coach Aaron Best said.

Coach Best believes the offensive reserves were not prepared enough to succeed in today's scrimmage.

"If you have the opportunity to play 30-40 snaps, I hope you are studying four days ago and not four minutes ago for the opportunity. I do not know that our younger guys were mature enough with the preparation to put ourselves in good position to make plays today," Best said.

The play of the day came from Central Valley High School alum Brandon Thomas who came off the edge and delivered a bone jarring hit to running back Micah Smith, making the most of his opportunity.

"I take pride in effort because I know I am not as talented as the other guys. I just saw a dude running down the middle and came from the side and tried to hit him as hard as I could and knock the ball out," Thomas said.

Thomas hopes to join the travel squad for week one of the regular season.

"I am trying to get better. I am watching the guys who are better and more talented than me and I am trying to follow in their footsteps," Thomas said.

Week one brings a great opportunity for the Eags as they will play perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Many of the Eagle players will be playing in an NFL stadium for the first time in their lives.

"I do not even think I am prepared to know what it is going to feel like, but I know it is going to be a great, one of a kind experience to play in an NFL stadium for the first time. It's going to be a great game, but we need to go out there and win no matter where we are playing," junior college transfer quarterback Michael Wortham said.