Eastern Washington University hires Tim Collins as new Director of Athletics

Tim Collins, who currently serves as the senior associate athletics director for development at Fresno State in California, was selected after a nationwide search.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University (EWU) has hired Tim Collins as its new Director of Athletics following a nationwide search.

Collins, currently serving as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development at Fresno State in California, was selected after a thorough national search and campus forums that involved two finalists.

With over 18 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, including executive leadership roles and college basketball coaching, Collins brings an impressive track record of leadership, collaboration, and fundraising to strengthen Eastern athletics and support the overall success of students both on and off the field, according to EWU President Shari McMahan.

In his new role, Collins will oversee a department that encompasses 14 intercollegiate sports, including six for men and eight for women.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Collins said, "I want to thank President McMahan for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead and guide an athletics department with such a rich history and strong ties to our campus and community."

Collins holds a bachelor's degree in humanities, with a focus on political science, from Loyola Marymount in 2005, as well as a master's degree in organizational management and sports administration from Chadron State in 2008. He began his professional career as an assistant basketball coach, with experience including two years at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Collins will assume his new position at EWU starting on July 15. A formal introduction will take place during a press conference tentatively scheduled for noon on Thursday, June 22, at the EWU Student-Athlete Academic Success Center.

During the interim period before Collins assumes his role, Mark Baldwin, McMahan's chief of staff, will provide administrative oversight of the athletic department to ensure continuity in leadership following the retirement of former athletic director Lynn Hickey.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.