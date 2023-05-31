Cheers! No-Li Brewhouse and Eastern Washington University craft new beer

The inaugural keg tap will take place on Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. at the No-Li Bier Hall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse collaborated with the Eastern Washington University (EWU) Craft Brewing Program to create a new beer.

A unique Belgian Dubbel Ale named 'E Dubbel U' was crafted by Ty Lindquist, No-Li Brewmaster; Chris Cedric, EWU Professor of Brewing Studies and EWU students. The small batch release was created on No-Li’s one-barrel pilot Brewhouse.

"We are thrilled to team up with the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program for this collaboration," Lindquist said in a statement. "This partnership represents the coming together of passionate brewers, industry professionals, and aspiring craft beer enthusiasts."

The inaugural keg tapping will take place on Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. at the No-Li Bier Hall, located at 1003 E. Trent Ave. The event marks an exciting milestone for both No-Li and the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program.

"We believe that 'E Dubbel U' Belgian Ale is not only a delicious beer but also a testament to the vibrant craft beer community in Eastern Washington," Lindquist said in a statement.

Craft beer lovers are invited to join the release of the new beer. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary drink ticket.

For more information about No-Li Brewhouse and the collaboration with the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program, visit the EWU website.

