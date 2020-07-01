JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former WSU standout and current Jacksonville Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew announced on his Instagram page that he will taking a cross-country road trip during his first NFL off season.

"After a long rookie year, I've decided to take a step back, recenter myself the only way I know how," Minshew said. "Hoping in my brand new RV, and touring this great country."

He also asked fans to give him suggestions on where to eat and what to do during his trip.

"So if you're anywhere between Jacksonville and L.A., I want to hear from you: places to see, anything for free, food to eat, people to meet. Hopefully I see y'all out there on the road. But until then, keep it rolling," Minshew said in his trademark cutoff jorts.

Minshew played in 14 of the Jaguars games this year, throwing for 3,271 yard and 21 touchdowns.

