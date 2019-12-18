PULLMAN, Wash — When Washington State and Air Force meet in the Cheez-It Bowl, Cougs quarterback Anthony Gordon will have a chance to break some school records and maybe a single-season NCAA record.

He is currently tied for most 300 yard passing game in Cougs history with Gardner Minshew at 11. One more game like that makes him the lone leader. Gordon needs four completions to break Minshew's single-season record as well.

He could end up with the best completion percentage in a season in Cougs history too.

It's quite possible for Gordon to break the Washington State bowl record for most passing yards in a game. He averages nearly 436 passing yards a game. The total to beat is 476 yards and was set by Drew Bledsoe in 1992.

The NCAA record he could break is for most passing yards in a season by any college quarterback ever. The record is currently held by former Texas Tech quarterback BJ Symons, who was a signal caller under current WSU head coach Mike Leach.

Gordon will need 606 passing yards in the bowl game to top Symons. That is quite a bit, but Gordon's season-high for passing yards is 606. He threw for that against Oregon State.

"That's pretty cool, 606 yards is a lot of yards, but you know I'm just worried about completions, keeping the ball in play and just going 1-0 at the end of the day," Gordon said.

Washington State will play Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Game time is at 7:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

