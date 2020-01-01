It's the end of another year and there were plenty of great sports moments with ties to our area.

It was hard to narrow it all down to a top five, but here are KREM 2's top five sports moments of 2019.

NO. 5: THE MONSTER DUNK FROM TANNER GROVES

This one was a late entry as it happened on December 13, 2019, but it was the best dunk of the year.

The former Shadle Park and current Eastern Washington player went viral for this moment. His play made SportsCenter Top 10.

NO. 4: GONZAGA MEN'S BASKETBALL SENIOR NIGHT

What a night it was in The Kennel as former Zags guard Geno Crandall stole the show.

His crossover in the second half had the place rocking.

No. 3: GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OVERCOMING ADVERSITY

During the West Coast Conference tournament semifinal, the Zags lost Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend to season-ending injuries.

Even then, Zykera Rice came up clutch in that game against Saint Mary's and hit the game-winner in double overtime.

In the championship game against BYU, head coach Lisa Fortier was rushed off the court because her brother was very ill. He died the next day from complications of muscular dystrophy.

The team rallied behind her and won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 2: GARDNER MINSHEW IN THE NFL

Minshew Mania took over the NFL when was thrown into a week one contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars starter Nick Foles was injured in the game, and Minshew stepped in. In the time Foles was out, Minshew won over NFL fans with stories of him being at Washington State and his play on the field.

He led the Jaguars to a few comebacks this year too.

Minshew was benched when Foles was healthy, but was brought back in when Foles struggled.



NO. 1: WASHINGTON STATE WOMEN'S SOCCER IN THE COLLEGE CUP

The Cougs had one heck of a run by reaching the College Cup semifinal for the first time in program history.

The best moment was when Mykiaa Minniss knocked in a golden goal in overtime against South Carolina in the quarterfinals.

The Cougs would lose to North Carolina after that. Nobody expected the team to make it as far as they did. As they did, they inspired a community to believe tjhat anything was possible.

RELATED: Who should be the starting five of Gonzaga men's All-Decade team?

RELATED: No. 17 Gonzaga women rally to win WCC opener 62-57

RELATED: No. 1 Gonzaga beats Detroit Mercy 93-72 behind Petrusev's 22