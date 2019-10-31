SPOKANE, Wash — There has been some buzz around Spokane's arena football team for a while, and it looks like we'll find out what it's all been about tomorrow.

In a Spokane Shock press release, spokesperson Lee Keller shared that former NFL great and All Pro defensive tackle Sam Adams will be making an announcement on Friday Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. regarding the future of the Spokane Shock football team.

It is widely speculated the announcement could be regarding the Shock's entry into the indoor football league as early as 2020. The Spokane Shock have not played since 2015, when they were part of the arena football league.

The Shock attempted to move to the IFL in 2015, but there were trademark and logo issues as the team tried to depart from the Arena Football League.

Could professional football be returning to Spokane? It looks like we'll find out soon.

