Minshew magic returns in Eagles win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II started his first game in the 2021 NFL season leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win over the Jets.

Minshew II, starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, was 20-for-25 with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Good for a QB rating of 133.7.

The WSU alum also ran for 11 yards on four carries.