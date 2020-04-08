Jacksonville Jaguars remove Gardner Minshew from COVID-19 reserve list

The former Washington State quarterback was place on the list on Sunday. He did not have coronavirus, but came in contact with someone that did.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday by the Jacksonville Jaguar's.

Minshew did not have coronavirus, but was put on the list and quarantined because he came in contact with someone who did.

He is expected to be the starting quarterback this season for the team.

After his dominant season at Washington State in 2018, the quarterback was taken in the sixth round of t he NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

He started last season as the backup, but became the starter after quarterback Nick Foles was injured. He'd have to win his job again one more time when Foles returned healthy.

Minshew threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.