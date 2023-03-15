'Huge win': WSU guard Myles Rice declared cancer-free after five-month battle

Rice completed his cancer treatment last Thursday and is expected to return to the team soon.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced last week he was declared cancer free after a five-month battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Washington State Athletics announced the good news on their Twitter on Thursday. In the post, the team said 'the entire WSU Cougar community is proud of him.'

"Your strength, determination and positive energy is truly inspiring. A true leader on and off the court, as well as (WSU Men's Basketball's) biggest hype man! " Washington State Athletics said on their Twitter account.

Rice first announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in September of last year. He stepped out of the WSU Men's Basketball 2022-2023 season indefinitely to undergo treatment. He completed his cancer treatment last Thursday and is expected to make his return debut soon.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Rice used his redshirt option in his first year at WSU during the 2021-2022 season. While attending Tyrone, Georgia's Sandy Creek High School as a senior, Rice was rated by multiple prep analysts as a top 50 senior point guard in the country and a top 15 college basketball prospect in Georgia.

In his senior year, Rice also led the Patriots to a 28-5 overall record and a perfect 14-0 league record in his only year, averaging 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game. Rice had previously attended Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia.

