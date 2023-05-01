Spokane Public School Board to discuss name for entry way of new downtown stadium

The proposed resolution says the front entry way would feature a display plaque as well as a statue of Joe Albi.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday evening, the Spokane Public School Board will discuss naming the front entry way for the new downtown stadium. The proposed name is the “Joe Albi Plaza.”

The proposed resolution says the front entry way would feature a display plaque as well as a statue of Joe Albi.

The new Downtown stadium is replacing Joe Albi Stadium in Northwest Spoke which was demolished last year. Recently, the SPS School Board submitted a street name change application to the City of Spokane. They requested to rename the section of West Dean Avenue to “Joe Albi Way.” The School Board cited the street name change would further recognize the contributions Albi made to sports in Spokane.

You can ready the full resolution here.

The public is welcome to join the meeting in person or virtually. You can register to receive the Zoom link for the meeting, here.

