How to register for Bloomsday 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Registration for Bloomsday 2023 is open. The race is returning to Spokane's streets for its traditional in-person race on Sunday, May 7.

Last year, more than 24,000 people registered for Bloomsday, including people from Spokane, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Canada, and other locations across Washington.

The 7.46-mile race will be held in person, but those who prefer remote participation can register for the Virtual Bloomsday option.

Bloomsday registration for in-person and virtual races is only available online.

Here are the deadlines:

Bloomsday In-Person Race Registration:

Registration is open all the month of April through Thursday, May 4. It costs $35 and doesn't include a personalized race bib after April 15.

Starting Friday, May 5, through Saturday, May 6, the cost for registration will increase. The price will be $50, not including a personalized race bib. Click here to register.

Finishers of the in-person race will earn the super-secret Bloomsday 2023 finisher shirt, which logo will be revealed on the day of the race.

Virtual Bloomsday Race Registration:

Registration is open through Sunday, May 7. Registration doesn't include a personalized race bib after April 15. The cost is $35 plus $ 9.99 for shipping. Click here to register.

Virtual Bloomsday participants will complete their 7.46-mile trek on any course they choose from any location worldwide. They can report their finish time at the Bloomsday website between Thursday, April 27, and Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Finishers of the virtual race will receive their Virtual Bloomsday finisher shirt by mail.

Bib numbers must be picked up at the Spokane Convention Center on Friday, May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Out-of-town participants can pick up their bib number on Sunday, May 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be no registration for the in-person race on Sunday, May 7. Online registration for the in-person race closes at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, while those present at the Spokane Convention Center can register until 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the race, click here.

