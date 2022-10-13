Bloomsday race director, organization part ways

Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill is parting ways with the organization after nearly 20 years. He had served as Race Director since 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A major shakeup for the Lilac Bloomsday Association. Race Director Jon Neill and the organization are going their separate ways.

Neill was promoted to Race Director in 2019 and has been with the group for nearly two decades.

Neill’s tenure as race director faced many challenges because of the Pandemic. The Bloomsday race had to be postponed several times before it transitioned to a virtual race format.

Lilac Bloomsday Association President Dori Whitford sent KREM 2 a statement about the change:

We have been busy preparing for Bloomsday 2023. Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs.

