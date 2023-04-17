Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni wins Boston Marathon women's wheelchair division

Scaroni ended the race with a five-minute lead over the other athletes, with the third-best time in her Boston Marathon career.

BOSTON — Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair division at the 127th Boston Marathon Monday.

Scaroni crossed the finish line at 1:41.45. She had a 20-sec lead before pausing ten miles in to fix an issue with a loose wheel. But she was back in the game soon after, even doubling her lead on the other racers. Scaroni ended the race with a five-minute lead over the other athletes, with the third-best time in her Boston Marathon career.

Scaroni beat out her previous runner-up titles in 2018 and 2022.

Scaroni is a three-time Olympian, taking home a gold medal in the women's 5000 meters during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Scaroni also took home first place in the Chicago Marathon in 2022 and placed seventh in the London Marathon in 2013 and 2016.

Alongside her success internationally, Scaroni has won five Bloomsday titles as a competitive athlete.

