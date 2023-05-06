Central Valley's Brandon Thomas breaks two state field records

Thomas now owns the state records for longest discus throw and shot put in the ambulatory division.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Starring on the Central Valley High School football field for three years was not enough for Brandon Thomas. He took his talents to another sport and became a two time state record-holder.

"I did not think track was going to be fun in general, but boy was I wrong," Thomas said with a smile.

Thomas participated in four track and field events: 100m, javelin throw, discus throw and shot put. He just broke the state meet records in the shot put and discus.

"I just want to show that I can do (things) that other people can't," Thomas said.

Quite the accomplishments for a young man who was not sure he even wanted to go out for track.

"It did take me a lot of convincing from Coach Bowden to come out (for track and field), but I am so thankful he took the time to convince me because it not only made me a better athlete, it made me a better person," Thomas said.

Brandon's record throws of 123'9" inches in the discus and 49'10" in the shot put are in the ambulatory division. You may remember, Thomas lost his lower leg due to osteosarcoma in 2021. He was grateful to have one last chance to compete for his high school.

"The CV jersey means so much to me, a lot more than a lot of other people I would say. After I came back, CV was like my family and the guys are like my family and it's a brotherhood," Thomas said.

Even though he is more and more comfortable with his prosthetic day after day, it has been a difficult journey for Thomas.

"It's not easy. There are plenty of days where it does get me really upset. I have cried plenty of times because it is not an easy thing to do to continue to beat yourself up and, in my case, get blisters on your knee and break three prosthetic legs when you just want to play," Thomas said.

Despite all of those challenges, Thomas refuses to let anything hinder his dreams.

"Through all of it, there is nothing else I would rather do. I know what I want in life and that is to compete and be a part of this CV family and play football and honestly just live my life the way I want to. I still, to this day, will never let anything else stop me," Thomas said.

Next up for Brandon is walking on to the Eastern Washington football team in the fall. A feeling he cannot wait to experience.

"I didn't even think I was going to be able to play football again. To be able to live my dream and play division one football is everything to me. I can do whatever I set my mind to. I am just so excited," Thomas said.

I asked Thomas if he would be interested in continuing his track and field career in college or at the national paralympic level. Thomas said he was intrigued, but he is unsure at this point.

After everything he has been through, can you put anything past him?

