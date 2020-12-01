CASHMERE, Wash. — Kobe Bryant was spotted at a girl's basketball game in Cashmere, Washington, Saturday night, where he was showing support for girls' varsity player Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith trained with Bryant over the summer.

Pictures of Bryant at the game circulated widely on social media.

Bryant also posted pictures of his daughter posing with Van Lith, and of himself with the team on his personal Instagram.

Van Lith is a major player in women's basketball. She's played on the women's USA 2018 and 2019 World Cup teams at International Federation of Basketball competitions. She was the 3x3 World Cup MVP in 2019, and the National Championship MVP in 2018.

Van Lith also made appearances at the 2018 Latvia U17 International Invitational, the 2018 Spokane Hoopfest, and the 2018 USA Basketball 3x3 National Championship.

