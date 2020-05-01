SAN DIEGO — Gonzaga women's basketball picked up another conference win on the road against San Diego on Saturday afternoon 57-42.

San Diego stayed in it through the first quarter, forcing Gonzaga to turn the ball over frequently, The Zags used its defense in the second quarter to create some space. San Diego was held to 23 percent shooting and just six points in the quarter.

The Zags turned that into a 11 point halftime lead. San Diego would not make this a game again at any point.

Three Gonzaga players scored in double digits. Jessie Loera led the team with 13 points, Jill Townsend had 11 points and LeeAnne Wirth had 10 points.

The Zags host Saint Mary's on January 9 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center next.

