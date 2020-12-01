SEATTLE — Borislava Hristova became the first player in Washington State women's basketball history to score 2,000 points on Saturday.

She eclipsed the mark in a 66-59 comeback win over rival Washington. The Cougs were down eight to start the fourth quarter, but dominated the beginning of the final on an 18-2 run. Hristova finished with 20 points in the game.

Hristova, nicknamed Bobi Buckets, is the 23rd player in Pac-12 history to reach 2,000 points in women;s basketball.

With the win, the Cougs move to 2-2 in Pac-12 Conference play and are now 9-7 overall on the year.

Washington State hosts 19th ranked Arizona on January 17th next.

RELATED: Jenn Wirth scores 24, No. 16 Gonzaga women edge Pacific

RELATED: Top-ranked Gonzaga cruises to win over Loyola Marymount