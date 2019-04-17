Editor's Note: The above video recaps the Zags win in the Sweet 16. Clarke scored a record 36 points during that game.

Gonzaga star Brandon Clarke announced that he will declare for the NBA draft.

The junior forward helped lead the Zags to the Elite Eight during March Madness this year. The Zags lost in an upset to Texas Tech.

Clarke thanked fans after the NBA announcement.

"I want to thank the best fans in the country, Zag Nation," Clarke said, according to Gonzaga Basketball. "I will always be proud to be a Zag! With the support from our coaching staff and my family, I have decided to chase my dream of playing in the NBA."

Clarke was named a member of the Associated Press All-American Third Team this season. He also snagged accolades for West Coast Conference Defender and Newcomer of the Year.

Clarke also joined Zach Norvell Jr., Josh Perkins and Rui Hachimura on the All-West Coast Conference First Team this season.

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga's other star forward, announced on Monday he will also leave the team next year to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

