Gonzaga players Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke were named to the AP All-America second and third team respectively on Tuesday.

Hachimura, a junior forward, was named to the All-America second team after averaging 20.1 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Clarke, a junior forward, received third team honors after scoring 16.5 points per game and coming down with 8.4 boards per game. He also averaged 3.1 blocks.

No Gonzaga players made the All-America first team and it marks the first time either player was named an All-American.

Clarke had a career night against Baylor in the NCAA Tournament's second round, scoring 36 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking five shots. That performance put him on a list with Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson as the only three to ever put up 35 points and five blocks in an NCAA Tournament game.

Both players were named to the 15-man shortlist for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding college basketball player. Hachimura was also named a finalist for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, which recognizes the most outstanding men's college basketball player.

