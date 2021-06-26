Hoopfest unveils 2021 ball and poster at Net Day

The ball is made out of recycled materials, making a unique ball for every individual. The poster has former Gonzaga star Corey Kispert on it.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest unveiled the 2021 ball and poster at Riverfront Park on Saturday morning.

This would have been the weekend of Hoopfest if the pandemic didn't push the event to September.

The festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new basketball court at the park.

Executive Director Matt Santangelo then revealed this year's ball and poster.

The ball is made out of recyclable material, which makes every ball given to every individual unique based on how the machine makes it.

"We'll have every color imaginable depending on how the machine spits out the recycled materials and creates the design of the basketball," Santangelo said. "It'd a great story for us, not only for the recycled material, but because of how unique Hoopfest is."

Executive Director Matt Santangelo breaks down what makes the Hoopfest ball so unique. https://t.co/hlxoFk5waV pic.twitter.com/8bb340LMzi — Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) June 26, 2021

The poster features former Gonzaga star Corey Kispert stepping over the Monroe Bridge in Spokane.

"We are so thrilled to have Corey," Santangelo said. "He was nice enough to lend us his image. He's just an awesome human, and he's handsome so how can you not take a picture of Corey? It's gold."

Hoopfest will be on September 11 and 12 this year.