Registration for Spokane's Hoopfest tournament opens June 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament will open registration on June 1.

To register, either create a team or join an existing team, create a a team name and fill out the registration form on the Hoopfest website.

There are three divisions that players can register under. The standard division is for adult, high school, youth, family, Special Olympics, Unified and wheelchair teams. Then, there is a high school elite division for varsity and freshman-level high school players. Then, there's the elite division that is divided into co-ed, men's open, men's six-foot and under and women's teams.

The elite divisions cost $196 to register, the standard division costs $156 and the youth teams cost $136 to register.

Since 1990, Hoopfest has built over 30 community basketball courts in the region and donated over $2.5 million to local charities.

Hoopfest brings in around 24,000 players from across the country and globe every year. In order to create space for this many basketball players, 45 city blocks are shut down during the tournament to create 422 courts.

Last year, Hoopfest had to move to a virtual format due to COVID-19.

The virtual event was comprised of "challenges, drills and contests to your front door that everyone can enjoy," according to the registration website.