Hoopfest volunteer registration opens Saturday

There are 13 different volunteer positions that people sign up for.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is looking for people to participate in the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Their volunteer registration will be opening tomorrow.

Volunteers will be able to do a few different tasks which include helping with team check-ins to being a court monitor for the games.

There are 13 different volunteer positions including:

Court Monitor

Beverage Distribution

Computer Input

Festival Area

Lunch Program

Center Court Scoring

Master Scoreboard

Merchandise

Monitor Headquarters

Sponsor Garden

Team Check-in

Contest Courts

Information Tent

In order to become a court monitor you will have to undergo a two hour training seminar.

Court monitors will also receive Nike gear including shoes, which will be given out by the end of the weekend.

A huge part of the Hoopfest community is the 3,000 volunteers that help the weekend run smoothly, according to Hoopfest.

Anyone who is at least 16 years old is able to volunteer as long as they are with an older sibling, parent or other adult.

Those who are interested in participating as a volunteer can visit Hoopfest's website.

Hoopfest brings in around 24,000 players from across the country and globe every year. In order to create space for this many basketball players, 45 city blocks are shut down during the tournament to create 422 courts.

Last year, Hoopfest had to move to a virtual format due to COVID-19.