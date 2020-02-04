SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest is still scheduled to take place in June, but alternative dates have been reserved in August due to uncertainty over the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Registration remains open for the original dates of June 27-28. The alternative dates are August 22-23.

Tournament directors will continue to monitor the situation and make a final decision on the date by the end of April.

Hoopfest also announced modifications to its no refund policy with this announcement. If Hoopfest is postponed to August 22-23, those who have registered will be given the option to keep their registration, request a full refund or donate the registration to support the Hoopfest organization.

